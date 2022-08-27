The use of peat on private gardens and allotments will be banned in England from 2024 the Government has announced, which is being done in a bid to protect the UK's moorlands.

Peatlands are the UK's largest carbon sinks, which has seen environmental campaigners call for stricter laws to protect them.

Alongside carbon capture, peatlands also provide habitats for wildlife, and also filter water and prevent flooding downstream.

However, due to its harvesting for use in compost, or draining them for agricultural use, just 13% are in a near-perfect state.

The Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) said on Saturday (August 27) the sale of peat-based compost would be banned in garden centres and supermarkets within 18 months.

Back in 2011 the Government had encouraged the horticultural industry to bring about the end to the use of peat, but in 2021 it was still accounting for almost 30% of sold compost.

A public consultation, which received 5,000 responses, found 95% of people supported the ban and Defra admitted the voluntary approach had not succeeded.

Bagged peat sold by retailers accounts for 70% of the peat sold in the UK, according to Defra.

It said that at this stage, the ban did not apply to those working in the horticultural trade, and that a date for this would be decided following a discussion with industry bodies in September.

Environment Minister Richard Benyon said: “The actions announced today mark a new chapter in the story of our iconic peatlands – safeguarding their long-term health and vitality as part of our commitments to achieve net zero and deliver our 25-year environment plan.”

Chair of Natural England Tony Juniper said: “This ban on the sale of peat-based compost and work to phase out use in other areas is an essential step toward protecting these valuable natural assets and allowing for the recovery of degraded areas.”

The RSPB were also happy about the announcement, but argued that even more could be being done to end the use of peat entirely.

Emma Marsh, executive director of digital technology and communications at the RSPB, said: “While we welcome this announcement we are concerned it does not meet the Climate Change Committee’s advice to end all peat use and extraction by 2023.”