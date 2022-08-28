ITV's new drama Ridley follows the story of a retired detective, Alex Ridley, who is called on by a former colleague, DI Carol Farman, after a local farmer is found dead.
As the pair dig deeper into the unsolved case they uncover more shocking sites as another body is found and a shocking secret comes to the surface.
But whilst the pair is looking at the dark case, Ridley is forced to come to terms with his own secrets, as he grieves his late wife and daughter and is haunted by a case he never cracked.
The show features a stellar cast including Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar in the main role and The Fall actress Bronagh Waugh.
Ridley full cast list:
- Alex Ridley: Adrian Dunbar
- DI Carol Farman: Bronagh Waugh
- DCI Paul Goodwin: Terence Maynard
- Dr Wendy Newstone: Georgie Glen
- DC Darren Lakhan: George Bukhari
- Annie Marling: Julie Graham
- Michael Flannery: Aidan McArdle
- Geri Farman: Bhavna Limbachia
- Kate Ridley: Jacquetta May
- Jean Dixon: Elizabeth Berrington
- Moll Halpin: Jennifer Hennessy
- Lorna Spalden: Amanda Lawrence
- Penny Lindsey: Erin Shanagher
- Daniel Preston: Graeme Hawley
How to watch Ridley:
The new drama starts on Sunday, August 28 at 8pm until 10pm on ITV1 and ITV hub.
The show will then air weekly at the same scheduled time, starting the following Sunday, September 4.
