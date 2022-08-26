A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool, Merseyside Police said.

Police said the 36-year-old murder suspect was also arrested over two attempted murders.

He is from the Huyton area of Liverpool and is in custody being questioned by detectives.

He was arrested after an operation involving armed officers in local on Thursday night.

It comes after the family of Olivia  appealed to people to “do the right thing” and help find out “who took our baby away from us” as they paid tribute to her.

The schoolgirl died on Monday night after a man was chased into her home, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, by a masked gunman, who killed Olivia and injured her mother Cheryl, 46.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, Olivia’s family said: “We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.

“Please do the right thing.”