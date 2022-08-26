A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool, Merseyside Police said.

Police said the 36-year-old murder suspect was also arrested over two attempted murders.

He is from the Huyton area of Liverpool and is in custody being questioned by detectives.

He was arrested after an operation involving armed officers in local on Thursday night.

ARREST | We have arrested a 36 year-old man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The man, who is from the #Huyton area, was detained last night following an operation involving armed officers in the #Merseyside area. More here: https://t.co/NzTnEqmX4t pic.twitter.com/cBgJbhphng — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) August 26, 2022

It comes after the family of Olivia appealed to people to “do the right thing” and help find out “who took our baby away from us” as they paid tribute to her.

The schoolgirl died on Monday night after a man was chased into her home, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, by a masked gunman, who killed Olivia and injured her mother Cheryl, 46.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, Olivia’s family said: “We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.

“Please do the right thing.”