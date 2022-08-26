Which? has shared a scam warning as unsuspecting victims are being lured into giving away card details.

The scam acts as energy retailer Ofgem using the company's logo and branding as it claims to offer an 'energy bill rebate scheme.'

Victims are directed to a fake online portal that resembles the design of Ofgem and encourages people to share personal and payment details in order to claim a refund.

Which? Warns of Ofgem energy rebate scam

In the scam email, it tells victims: "The government has announced a package of support to help households with rising energy bills."

Be #ScamAware and let people know to be vigilant https://t.co/0gjAKCVwn7 — Ofgem (@ofgem) August 25, 2022

It later gives examples of the refunds available, including "a £200 discount on their energy bills this Autumn for domestic electricity customers."

It then tells recipients that "you can get your rebate via Ofgem portal by clicking the button below."

This leads victims to give away their personal details including address, email, phone number, mother's maiden name and payment details to the scammers.

Now a warning has been shared to the public telling them that providing the details will likely see banking cards being fraudulently used and creates a grave risk for identity and online accounts being taken over.

The scam has been sent out using four main emails that Which? has shared, those are:

info@rebate-ogem.com

info@totalsolutions24-7.co.uk

reservations@expedicar.ro

info@globalskyward.com.

How to avoid the energy rebate email scam

If you think you've received a scam email and want to avoid falling victim, there are a few steps you can take to make sure you are safe.

The first is that you should never give your bank or personal details unless you know and can trust them and it is a legitimate email from the company.

For example, for Ofgem, the official legitimate email will end in '@ofgem.gov.uk'.

To get more guidance from Ofgem, you can also check their tips and tricks to tell apart genuine Ofgem communications from false ones via their website.