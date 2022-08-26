Ofgem has confirmed that the energy price cap is to rise more than 80% which will see prices increase to £3,549 for the average household from October.

With this increase in cost, you might be wondering how you can reduce the amount of energy you use to help bring down the cost.

Here are 8 tips to help you reduce your energy use.

While some changes may seem like they’re making a small impact on reducing costs, they can help you save a bigger chunk of money over a year.

Switch off plugs and remove them from sockets

Unplugging anything that is not necessary and turning devices off standby mode will save cash (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It’s worth getting into the habit of turning off and unplugging anything that you’re not using or doesn’t need to be on. Taking things off standby mode could help too.

Energy Saving Trust has calculated that you could save £55 a year by taking appliances off standby mode.

You’ll need to check your appliances to make sure that unplugging or taking off standby won’t interfere with their programming. For example, a TV being unplugged when you want it to record something could interfere with the recording.

Check your boiler

A recent report by the Heating and Hot Water Council found that households can save around 6-8% on their gas bill by turning the heating flow temperature down on their condensing combi boiler.

This will mean the boiler will run more efficiently and could save around £200 off an average energy bill.

You can find an online guide via The Heating Hub’s website here.

In addition to this, you can turn off the pre-heat mode on the boiler which could save you hundreds of pounds a year, although it could mean your hot water might take a bit longer to come through the tap.

Turning boilers off is not advised and it’s not an effective way to save energy. Instead, thermostats and timers should be used effectively to regulate their operation.

Try to use your tumble dryer less

Invest in a laundry drying rack for cooler months (Alamy/PA)

When you can, reduce the use of your tumble dryer by hanging washing outside to dry or use a drying rack inside for when the weather isn’t as good.

You can also change how you use your other appliances.

Using a washing machine just once a week on a 30C cycle can help reduce the energy you use.

Try to only boil the amount of water you need when using the kettle and only turn your dishwasher on when it’s full and use eco settings where possible.

Defrost your fridge or freezer

A full freezer is more economical to run (Alamy/PA)

Regularly defrosting your fridge or freezer can help reduce the build-up of ice, therefore using less energy.

A freezer that’s full is more economical to run since the air doesn’t circulate as much. If you’ve got space, half fill plastic water bottles with water and fill the spaces.

Turning fridges and freezers off is not advised as they’re designed to be kept on and energy will not be saved by turning them off for short periods. Important safety issues arise if food partially defrosts before it is prepared for eating.

Turn off lights

When you’re not in a room or you don’t need lights on, it’s best to switch them off.

You could also replace your lights with LED bulbs to help save you more.

When temperatures get hot, keep your windows closed

Don’t fill the house with hot air by opening the windows when it’s hot outside.

Blinds and curtains can block out the direct sunlight and you could open windows at night when temperatures are lower. This will help you reduce the need to use a fan.

Use fans sparingly

Putting fans at floor level helps to maximise their effect (Alamy/PA)

Putting fans at floor level will help circulate the lower cold air rather than the warmer air that rises in a room.

Invest in insulation

Energy Saving Trust says that those who are looking to future-proof their homes could invest in professional draught-proofing and insulation in preparation for the winter months could lead to a reduction in bills by £405 for a semi-detached home.

Installing solar panels could save you £450 per year for a similar property.