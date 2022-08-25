Sky users were reporting issues with their Wifi on Thursday evening.

Customers were left unable to use their internet or watch their televisions.

According to Down Detector, issues started just before 7 pm with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

Problems with the social media site were recorded across the UK on Down Detector including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

User reports indicate Sky is having problems since 6:53 PM BST. https://t.co/4hwUw1XEsM RT if you're also having problems #Skydown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) August 25, 2022

Is Sky internet down? What we know so far

Of the problems reported, 93% related to problems with the app while 5% related to problems with the television.

A further 2% of problems were linked to Twitter's feed.

Some customers have taken to social media to get answers or express their frustration.

One person wrote:" I think sky glass is down. None of my channels work. Saying connected to wifi so not sure what else could be."

Another user added:" Sky internet be like (idk if you're on sky but mine is also bad)."

A third wrote:" Sky Internet is as patchy as Raggedy Ann. Please sort it out@SkyUK I pay enough for your Internet. I don't expect it to be cutting out every half hour."

According to the heat map, the worst affected areas are London and Manchester.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.

As of writing, Sky has not confirmed an outage on its social media channls.