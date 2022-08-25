Nothing signals the change of a new season than a new Starbucks menu, and today the high street coffee chain has revealed its seasonal menu options for autumn.

And yes, the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte IS returning.

You can find all the new and returning menu items in stores from September 1.

Some exciting new food items are hitting the menu this autumn also, including the new sous-vide Egg Bites with Three Cheese and Ham.

Ham, cream cheese, mature Cheddar and Gouda are folded into eggs, cooked using the French "sous-vide" technique to create a velvety texture that's full of flavour.

Also joining the menu is the American Deli Meats Focaccia, a whole charcuterie board packed in a sandwich.

Or if you’re looking for a meat-free alternative, give the Fiery No' Chicken Wrap with firecracker sauce a go – PSL isn’t the only thing spicing things up this season!

Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning to Starbucks

Iced PSL (Starbucks)

This year you can enjoy your favourite PSL in even more ways with the introduction of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew!

This new iced drink is perfect for coffee-lovers who crave a taste of PSL while seeking the Starbucks signature coffee flavour.

The new beverage sees Starbucks® Cold Brew brewed in small batches, combining cool water with ground coffee. Steeped for 20 hours to create a smooth coffee with a rich flavour, our Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is infused with a touch of vanilla and topped with pumpkin cream foam, where vanilla cream is frothed and blended with pumpkin spice sauce to create layers of creamy texture and flavour.

To finish, it’s dusted with pumpkin spice topping for an extra taste of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.

But don’t worry, the classic will also be returning in all its glory!

Starbucks Autumn drinks

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (new)

The original Pumpkin Spice Latte (returning)

Iced Salted Maple and Caramel Latte (returning)

Starbucks Autumn food