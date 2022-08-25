Nothing says autumn quite like the return of the Starbucks classic, the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL for short).

And this year you can enjoy your favourite PSL in even more ways with the introduction of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew!

This new iced drink is perfect for coffee-lovers who crave a taste of PSL while seeking the Starbucks signature coffee flavour.

The new beverage sees Starbucks® Cold Brew brewed in small batches, combining cool water with ground coffee. Steeped for 20 hours to create a smooth coffee with a rich flavour, our Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is infused with a touch of vanilla and topped with pumpkin cream foam, where vanilla cream is frothed and blended with pumpkin spice sauce to create layers of creamy texture and flavour.

To finish, it’s dusted with pumpkin spice topping for an extra taste of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.

When does the Pumpkin Spice Latte return to Starbucks?





You can pick up the PSL and all new menu items from Starbucks stores on September 1. Only a week to go!

Just Cluysenaer, Food and Beverage Director, leading Starbucks beverage development and innovation, said: “Each year, our customers eagerly anticipate the return of the PSL, knowing that it officially marks the change in season.

“We’ve already made great advances in cold coffee innovation, and with a growing number of our customers drinking their coffee iced all year round, this year we are delighted to introduce a new iced, pumpkin beverage. Combining two of our customer’s favourite tastes, iconic pumpkin spice and our refreshing Cold Brew, each sip of Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will deliver the familiar, creamy flavour of pumpkin spice followed by the uplifting coffee flavour of Starbucks® Cold Brew”.

Starbucks Autumn drinks

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

The original Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Salted Maple and Caramel Latte

Starbucks Autumn food