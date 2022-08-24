ITV has announced plans to scrap online service ITV Hub to make way for a new streaming platform, ITVX.

ITV managing director for media and entertainment Kevin Lygo confirmed the launch date on Wednesday afternoon.

ITVX will provide a range of content including documentary box sets, a new investigative series and the return of successful series, popular in streaming, that have won recommissions.

ITV’s Controller of Factual Jo Clinton Davis said: “We’re excited about the opportunity ITVX presents for us and with our commissioning we want to broaden the palette of factual in very different and surprising ways.

“Documentary box sets with directorial ambition, on a diverse range of subjects, lead our developing slate; alongside series from new factual talent, including Laura Whitmore Investigates, which we are delighted to announce.

“This is just the beginning of a range of new opportunities as the world of Factual opens up on ITVX, with much more to come.”

ITV has announced a range of new commissions in recent months, most notably Big Brother.

“There are lots of people now who don’t have an arial who are watching live ITV through [ITV] Hub,” said ITV’s chief financial officer Chris Kennedy earlier this year.

“We saw that last year with Euros [the UEFA European Football Championship]: really big audiences watching live sports on the ITV Hub and we envisage that trend continuing on ITVX.”