Gardening is a great way to relax and enjoy some ‘me’ time, and if you’re looking to transform your garden or even just pick up a new hobby, YouGarden has all the tips and tricks you need.

Feeds and fertilisers are vital for keeping your garden and plants healthy and growing, but what is the difference and where can you buy it?

What is the difference between feeds and fertilisers?





Despite both helping your plants thrive, fertiliser and feed are both different and have different qualities.

Fertiliser is a mix of natural or chemical nutrients which are added to soil around plants to help them grow. Fertiliser feeds the plant, rather than the soil.

Plant food is made from the nutrients in the soil from elements such as air, sunlight and water.

Why use feeds and fertilisers?





According to RHS, feeds and fertilisers will improve your plant growth rates as well as help boost flowering, especially for those in pots.

Types of feed and fertiliser

YouGarden has a huge range of feeds and fertiliser to help keep your garden healthy.

This Twin pack 40L Professional Compost contains 50% composted wood fibre, to open the mix up and get air into the roots, and a precise blend of 3 different grades of peats to balance drainage and water holding.

It is pH balanced to give the optimum growing conditions and with starter fertiliser and a wetting agent, to ensure even water distribution in pots and containers.

Or this Blooming Fast Fish Blood & Bone. This 1.5kg tub will provide a natural, slow-release, multipurpose feed that is perfect for use all around your garden.

It will provide all of the essential nutrients needed to guarantee the best establishment and super-healthy growth.

Take a look at YouGarden's collection of feeds and fertilisers on the website here.