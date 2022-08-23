Laura Whitmore has announced she is standing down as the host of Love Island, and already the bookies are predicting who could be her replacement.

MyBettingSites has revealed the favourites to replace her, with Emily Atack and 2019 contestant Maura Higgins both topped at 5/1.

Whitmore, who is married to the ITV show narrator Iain Stirling, revealed she was leaving the popular dating show on Monday evening.

In a post on Instagram, the presenter said: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.

"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects," she said.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.

"I hope I did you proud Caroline."

MyBettingSites favourites to replace Laura Whitmore on Love Island

Emily Atack 5/1

Maura Higgins 5/1

Alice Levine 6/1

Maya Jama 7/1

Ekin-Su Culculoglu 9/1

Amber Ross Gill 10/1

Iain Sterling 12/1

Holly Willoughby 16/1

Chris Hughes 16/1

Chloe Burrows 20/1

Rick Edwards 20/1

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page 25/1

Dani Dyer 25/1

Wes Nelson 30/1

Molly-Mae Hague 33/1

Following the announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”