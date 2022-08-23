The world’s biggest space telescope has revealed new images of Jupiter, showing the planet like never before.

Scientists revealed the shots of the solar system’s biggest planet on Monday, showing Jupiter’s auroras and all.

The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, highlighting the detailed views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights.

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

The image captures two tiny moons, as well as the faint rings around the planet.

Check out the bright waves, swirls, and vortices in Jupiter’s atmosphere — as well as the dark ring system, one million times fainter than the planet! Two moons of Jupiter, including one that’s only about 12 miles (20 km) across, are on the left. pic.twitter.com/o7XYOMdsq5 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 22, 2022

“We’ve never seen Jupiter like this. It’s all quite incredible,” planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley, said in a statement.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest.”

The infrared images were artificially coloured in blue, white, green, yellow and orange, according to the US-French research team, to make the features stand out.

Nasa and the European Space Agency’s £8.5 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope rocketed away at the end of last year and has been observing the cosmos in the infrared since summer.

Scientists hope to behold the dawn of the universe with Webb, peering all the way back to when the first stars and galaxies were forming 13.7 billion years ago.

The observatory is positioned one million miles from Earth.