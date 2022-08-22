The 2022 summer transfer window has already proven to be a busy one in the Premier League, and more moves will no doubt be made as deadline day approaches.

Six players have already arrived at topflight clubs for transfer fees above £50m since the window reopened on June 10.

And with just over a week to go of the summer transfer window, more signings will be made.

When does the Premier League transfer window shut?





The summer transfer window will remain open until deadline day on Thursday, September 1.

The window will slam shut at 11pm on deadline day, in line with the other major European leagues.

With just over a week until then, these are the biggest deals of the summer so far.

1 – Darwin Nunez, £85m

Uruguayan Nunez joined Liverpool for £85m this summer.

Arriving from the Portuguese side Benfica, Nunez has certainly made an impact at the start of the Premier League season.

The striker netted his first goal of the campaign in the season opener, coming off the bench to score against Fulham in a 2-2 draw.

Then on his second appearance, and the first start, Nunez saw red on his Anfield debut, dismissed in the 1-1 draw for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

2 – Richarlison, £60m

Richarlison completed his move from Everton to Tottenham in July, joining in a £60m deal.

The Brazilian scored ten goals in the Premier League last season as helped Frank Lampard’s side avoid the drop.

The striker has yet to start for Spurs this season, coming off the bench twice to begin the campaign.

3 – Marc Cucurella, £60m

Chelsea agreed a six-year deal with Marc Cucurella shortly before the start of the season, registering him just in time to feature in their season opener against Everton.

The 24-year-old joined from Brighton in a deal worth £60m.

The wing back had been a target of Chelsea’s rivals Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola’s side were unable to meet Brighton’s valuation.

4 – Lisandro Martinez, £56m

Lisandro Martinez worked with new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag last season at Ajax, and his old boss secured his services for United in a deal worth £56m.

Martinez was also targeted by Arsenal but chose Old Trafford and his former boss ten Hag.

The defender can play centre back, left back and also in central midfield.

5 – Erling Haaland, £51m

Manchester City met Erling Haaland’s release clause, securing a £51m deal to sign the striker from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian joins City after scoring 85 goals in 88 games at Dortmund, and he hit the ground running at the Etihad, scoring two goals on his debut against West Ham, and adding another this weekend as City battled to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle.