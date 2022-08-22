Online retailer PrettyLittleThing has today announced a new partnership with Love Island runner-up, Gemma Owen.

According to Mail Online, the 19-year-old was handpicked by brand founder, Umar Kamani, for a six-figure deal.

Gemma told MailOnline: “This really is a dream come true for me.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

“The team has been amazing and I'm excited to get to work and start designing some collections for you all.”

IT’S OFFICIAL 😍💕 Welcome to the PLT family @gemowen_1✨ We can’t wait to show everyone what we’re working on…👀 pic.twitter.com/ybl09UzNLc — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) August 22, 2022

This follows the news that 4th place contestant, Tasha Ghouri, has signed a deal with eBay as the company’s first pre-loved ambassador.

Gemma is not the first Love Islander that has scored deals with PLT, with 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae landing several collections with the retailer and now the position of Creative Director.

Gemma and her partner, Luca Bish, placed second on this year’s Love Island. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti took home the first prize and 50k award.