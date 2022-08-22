Brits are feeling the sting as the cost of living continues to rise, and households are bracing for the new energy price cap that is expected to put many into financial hardship.

While price cap predictions may cause fear, households can still take plenty of measures to ensure they are only using the energy they need.

How to save money on your weekly shop

While some of these savings appear small, they can add up to significant savings over the course of a year.

PA shares its top tips to save money.

How to save money at home as the cost of living increases

Switch off and unplug

As obvious as it sounds, checking over every power outlet and unplugging unnecessary devices is a great way to cut back on your energy bills.

Energy Saving Trust calculates that you can save around £55 a year just by remembering to turn your appliances off standby mode.

Almost all electrical appliances can be turned off at the plug without upsetting their programming.

Check your boiler

A recent report by the Heating and Hot Water Council found that households can save around 6% to 8% on their gas bill just by turning down the heating flow temperature on their condensing combi boiler.

Doing this will not only allow the boiler to run more efficiently, but households could save around £200 off an average energy bill.

Use the controls on the front of your boiler – not your room thermostat – to set the flow temperature for the boiler, which is the temperature your boiler heats the water to before sending it off to your radiators.

Stop using a tumble dryer and run other appliances sensibly

Tumble dryers are a huge cost on energy bills, so where possible, try and avoid use.

(Canva)

Use your washing machine on a 30C cycle and reduce use by one run a week, if possible.

Only run your dishwasher when it is full and use eco settings if possible.

When making a cuppa, don’t overfill the kettle. Boil only the amount you need as running the kettle is an unexpected pricey cost.

Defrost your fridge and freezer

The more your fridge and freezer ice up, the more energy they use. So be sure to defrost them regularly to keep costs low.

A full freezer is also more economical to run. With a full freezer, the cold air does not need to circulate as much, so less power is needed. If you have lots of free space, half-fill plastic bottles with water and use these to fill gaps.

BBC Good Food suggests you fill the freezer with everyday items you are bound to use, such as sliced bread, milk or frozen peas.

Turn off lights

This one is a given, but turning off the lights when you’re not in a room can save you a pretty penny.

Replacing all the lights in your home with LED bulbs could help save even more.

Keep windows closed when temperatures get hot

The obvious thing to do when homes warm up is to open all the windows. However, all this does is fill the house with hot air.

It is best to use blinds and curtains to block direct sunlight during the day and then open the windows at night when temperatures drop, helping you to save energy by reducing the need for power-hungry fans.

Use fans sparingly

Fans, even when used on cooling settings, will send bills soaring. You should not stop using them when necessary, but there are ways of maximising their effect and cutting the time they are switched on.

Putting fans at floor level helps to circulate the lower cold air rather than the warmer air that naturally rises in a room.

You can also create the ideal combination for energy saving by pairing smart fan usage with closed windows, keeping the fans working during the day and the windows open at night.

Money saving myths

If you’re looking to save money around the house, then turning your boilers off is not advisable. Instead, thermostats and timers should be used effectively to regulate their operation.

Fridges and freezers are designed to be kept on all the time and energy will not be saved by turning them off for short periods because more energy will be used to cool them down again when turned back on.

