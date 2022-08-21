Morrisons is recalling one of its products due to the possible presence of salmonella which may cause illness if consumed.

The supermarket is recalling Morrisons Mango and Morrisons Mango Fingers as a precautionary step.

Symptoms of salmonella can include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The products being recalled are the Morrisons Mango 240g with a use by date of August 23 only and the Morrisons Mango Fingers 410g with a use by date of August 22.

Customers are being advised to return the product to stores for a full refund. No receipt will be required.

The FSA said: “Morrisons is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell customers what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the nearest Morrisons store for a full refund.”

Morrisons recalls ready to eat mango products because the products might contain Salmonella #FoodAlert @Morrisons https://t.co/iAlIbKDqfb pic.twitter.com/PBdLKwkmTn — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 21, 2022

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.