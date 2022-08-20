The One Show will return next week, it has been confirmed - before taking another holiday.

Fans of the BBC One magazine programme were left shocked and saddened last month when hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas revealed it was taking a break.

They said the time out was due to a summer dominated by sport, such as the Commonwealth Games.

When will the One Show return?





The BBC has confirmed the hit evening show be back on screens from Monday (August 22).

Jones and Jenas will be back on the famous red sofas at the usual time of 7pm, from Monday to Friday.

And it has also been confirmed that on Monday's show, Fake Or Fortune presenter and art dealer Philip Mould will be among the guests.

Do you have a piece of art that you think could be of value? 🧐



On Monday, #FakeOrFortune presenter @philipmould will be joining us on #TheOneShow 🖼



He will be giving his thoughts on pieces of art submitted by One Show viewers, who can email snaps of their prized possessions (including a shot of the back) to TheOneShow@bbc.co.uk.

Why is the One Show having another day off?





It has been revealed the show will be taking another day off, on August 29.

But viewers can rest easy, it is only for one day, as that is August Bank Holiday Monday.

It will return at 7pm the following day, the BBC has confirmed.