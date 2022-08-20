When Oleksandr Usyk defeated world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua last September, it shocked many casual boxing observers.

The 35-year-old Ukranian won after outclassing the British favourite over 12 rounds in front of the champion’s home crowd, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And while many boxing aficionados were aware of the ability of the fighter nicknamed ‘The Cat’, many others may still not know who he is and why, outside the ring, he has a reputation as a very funny man.

READ MORE: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2: How to watch, ring walk time UK and betting odds

Who is Oleksandr Usyk?





Born in Simferopol in Ukraine, Usyk was a promising young footballer before choosing to pursue boxing seriously at the age of 15.

Standing at 6ft 3inches tall he is a big man, but is still looked down on by his opponent, with Joshua measuring up at 6ft 6inches.

After making the heavyweight quarter finals at the 2008 Olympic Games, he went on to win gold at London 2012.

Usyk turned professional in 2013 and became a world champion at cruiserweight, before moving up to heavyweight.

In September 2021, Usyk announced himself to the British public with a stunning performance to beat Joshua by unanimous decision.

After defeating Joshua, a rematch was all set to be announced. However, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine he returned to his native country to take up arms.

In late March, it was confirmed Usyk had left Ukraine to begin a training camp ahead of the rematch with Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk funniest moments

As well as being a proud Ukranian, outside the ring, the world champion has made something of a name for himself as a joker and showman.

He has become something of a viral sensation online, with videos of his dancing and even magic tricks wowing fans around the world.

Oleksandr Usyk performing his jaw-dropping coin trick. Picture: PA

A graduate of the Lviv State University of Physical Culture, Usyk is a competent juggler, magician, and has a great party trick in which he catches four coins flipped into the air off his arm, before they hit the floor.

Even at a press conference for the Joshua fight this week, after fielding questions from the world’s press, Usyk lead the Ukranian fans present in a folk song from their homeland.

Sky Sports recently compiled some of his best moments – including those wins against Britains Bellew and Joshua.