Scores of Tesco home delivery shoppers have seen their orders cancelled today, due to a 'system issue'.

The supermarket giant said the problem was seeing 'some' delivery orders cancelled, with customers urged to rebook.

Many have taken to social media in anger after Tesco customer services contacted them over the problems.

Tesco delivery problems

A spokesperson said the chain was 'really sorry' for the cancellations, caused by a 'technical issue'.

One customer wrote: "No communication from Tesco whatsoever. Will not reply to my requests. Absolutely appalling service. No doubt will be happy to take my money in the future."

Another said: "So it seems Tesco has cancelled all deliveries and not told their customers?

"Now I have to go to the supermarket (obviously not Tesco) as I need it this evening for a party tomorrow."

Why did i give @Tesco another chance?? Delivery due 14.00 email cancelling it at 12.56. No explanation even.

"We hope this doesn't cause you any inconvenience and hope to see you shopping with us again soon."

Yes it does and no, I don't think you will. #laststraw — Fiona Graham (@FionaGr17467308) August 19, 2022

In response on Twitter, Tesco said: "I am so sorry that your order has been cancelled today, it’s not something we ever want to do. The issue today was caused by a system issue.

"You have not been charged for your order and I would recommend going online and rebooking an available slot."

But some called for compensation for the delays.

Tesco groceries customer service

One angry social media user posted: "The communication from Tesco has been appalling. Not only that, the Customer Services email is no longer monitored & 0800 no has delays. Compensation please."

A Tesco spokesperson apologised for the disruption and said customers should rebook.

@Tesco my food delivery was cancelled by Tesco Newmarket today without a call or an email to let me know, and they cannot reschedule. Really poor service, and not the first time! — Stefanie Seaton (@Stefanie_Seaton) August 19, 2022

"Due to a technical issue, we have had to cancel some online orders that were due for delivery today," they said.

"We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused. Customers who are impacted can use our app or website to rebook at a time convenient to them."

Tesco home delivery contact number

You can call 0800 323 4040 if you need to speak to us about an order you placed online.

Lines are open from 7am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 10pm on Sundays.

Alternatively you can send a message via WhatsApp using 0800 917 7403 from your mobile phone.

Tesco online customer service

For more information, visit the help section on the Tesco website.