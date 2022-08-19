The Northern Lights could be visible to stargazers in parts of the UK tonight.

Experts say the phenomenon - officially known as aurora borealis - could appear in the night sky in parts of England and Wales this evening.

It comes as a 'cannibal' solar storm heads for the Earth, creating some unusual conditions.

Where is the best place to see the northern lights?





🔭 Look to the skies tonight and you might get a glimpse of the aurora



🌖 Cloud breaks permitting, the greatest chance will be across northern Scotland, with a slight chance as well for Northern Ireland and northern England pic.twitter.com/tPerCh8rfM — Met Office (@metoffice) August 18, 2022

NASA has said the solar storm - a geomagnetic event - is happening between August 17 and 19 - peaking tonight with a period of 'moderate intensity'.

It is during storms like this the Northern Lights become more visible, reaching Scotland and even parts of England and Wales.

The Met Office said: "Cloud breaks permitting, the greatest chance will be across northern Scotland, with a slight chance as well for Northern Ireland and northern England."

So, make sure you keep your eyes peeled tonight.

What is the Aurora Borealis?





The Met Office added: "This incredible occurrence can be occasionally seen in the night sky over Britain.

"The northern lights (also known as aurora borealis) appear as large areas of colour including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the direction due north.

"During a weak aurora, the colours are very faint and spread out whereas an intense aurora features greater numbers of and brighter colours which can be seen higher in the sky with a distinct arc.

"The northern lights are best seen in darkness, away from any light pollution. The lights generally extend from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface."

It said the lights occur as a consequence of solar activity, resulting from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

"Solar winds are charged particles that stream away from the Sun at speeds of around 1 million miles per hour," the Met Office explained.

"When the magnetic polarity of the solar wind is opposite to the Earth's magnetic field, the two magnetic fields combine allowing these energetic particles to flow into the Earth's magnetic north and south poles.

"Auroras usually occur in a band called the annulus (a ring about 1,865 miles across) centred on the magnetic pole.

"The arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) from the Sun can cause the annulus to expand, bringing the aurora to lower latitudes.

"It is under these circumstances that the lights can be seen in the UK.

"Depending on which gas molecules are hit and where they are in the atmosphere, different amounts of energy are released as different wavelengths of light.

"Oxygen gives off green light when it is hit 60 miles above the Earth, whilst at 100-200 miles rare, all-red auroras are produced. Nitrogen causes the sky to glow blue yet when higher in the atmosphere the glow has a purple hue."