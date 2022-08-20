Brits who snore in their sleep could be missing out on payments of £156 per week in Personal Independence Payments (PIP) from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The DWP payment could be a welcome boost for those struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

A large number of Brits snore in their sleep but it could actually be a sign of sleep apnea. Figures show more than 2,200 people across the UK currently claim PIP payments due to the condition and other conditions linked to the upper respiratory tract.

Sleep apnea NHS symptoms

Sleep apnea occurs when the muscles in the back of your throat relax too much when breathing.

The NHS says symptoms of the disorder usually happen while you sleep.

They include:

breathing stopping and starting

making gasping, snorting or choking noises

waking up a lot

loud snoring

During the day they may also include:

feel very tired

find it hard to concentrate

have mood swings

have a headache when you wake up

How to claim PIP

PIP is a benefit gradually replacing Disability Living Allowance.

The payment is paid every four weeks with up to 156 a week is available to those with specific health needs, conditions or disabilities.

Monthly payments can between £97.80 and £627.60 every payment period.

To claim you have to be assessed by a medical professional and have had difficulties moving around for the past three months, those difficulties will also be expected to continue for at least the next nine months.

To start your claim you will need to call the ‘PIP new claims’ phone line on 0800 917 2222. You will then be sent a form to complete and return and be aware that you might need to have an assessment if more information is needed.

More information about applying for PIP can be found on the government website.

PIP rates 2022 to 2023

Eligibility is split into Daily living and Mobility with paymenets ranging from £24.45 to ££156.90 each week.

PIP is paid every four weeks with eligible Brits receiving payments between £97.80 and £627.60 each period.

Who is eligible for PIP?



To qualify for PIP you generally need to have lived in the UK for at least two of the last three years and be residing in the country when you apply for support.

To qualify you must have a health condition which has led to difficulties with daily living or getting around for three months and expect these difficulties to continue for at least nine months.

If you need help completing daily tasks such as preparing or cooking food or moving around outside the home, then you may consider applying for support.

Below is a list of the 24 conditions eligible for support through PIP. Assessment award rates vary by disabling condition and a PIP claimant’s main disabling condition is recorded during their assessment.

Diseases of the upper respiratory tract

Sleep apnoea - obstructive

Upper respiratory tract - Other diseases of / type not known

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Chronic bronchitis

Emphysema

Bronchiectasis

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

Pulmonary fibrosis

Extrinsic allergic alveolitis

Fibrosing alveolitis

Pulmonary fibrosis - Other / type not known

Pneumoconiosis

Asbestosis

Pneumoconiosis - coalworkers

Pneumoconiosis - Other / type not known

Silicosis

Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration

Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration - Other / type not known

Sarcoidosis

Disease of the pleura

Empyema

Pleura - Other diseases of / type not known

Pleural effusion

Pneumothorax

Lung transplantation

Heart and lung transplantation

Pulmonary embolus

Pneumonia

For further information on PIP and whether you could be eligible, head to the government website.