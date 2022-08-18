It's Results Day! Thousands of students in England and Wales are receiving the grades that will determine their next steps.

Whether you are getting your results by post, text or email - the big day can be equally nerve-wracking.

We all know many will be receiving their A Level results today, but what are T levels?

What are T Levels?





No, it’s not a frequent typo you’re seeing, T Levels are a new qualification that is also having results released today.

T levels were launched in September 2020 to help prepare students for skilled employment.

They are taken after your GCSEs and they have been created in collaboration with employers and education providers so that the content meets the needs of the industry.

These exams aim to help prepare students for entry into skilled employment, an apprenticeship or related technical study through further or higher education.

How do T levels work?





When studying T Levels, you will be required to study for both a technical qualification as well as an industry placement with an employer.

Congratulations to everyone receiving their A and T Level results today!#AlevelResultsDay2022 pic.twitter.com/INm4pUIAJG — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 18, 2022

Students will also be required to work towards the attainment of maths and English if they have not already achieved grade 4 at GCSE, as they do on other 16 to 19 programmes.

Despite this, T Level students don’t need to achieve a grade 4 in English and maths GCSE or level 2 in functional skills to pass the programme.

How do you study T levels?





T levels are only available at selected colleges, schools and other providers across England.

They are gradually being rolled out, with the first 3 T Levels having been launched in September 2020 and a further 7 introduced in September 2021.

In September 2022, an additional 6 T Levels will be launched, with the remaining 7 beginning in September 2023.

You can find a list of establishments that provide T levels on the gov.uk website here.