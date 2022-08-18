It has been announced that Amol Rajan will replace Jeremy Paxman as the host of University Challenge. The BBC has confirmed the news

The journalist and broadcaster will take over hosting duties from 2023.

On Tuesday, Paxman announced he would be stepping down after more than 28 years in the role.

Jeremy Paxman illness

The news comes after the former Newsnight presenter revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last year.

In a statement, he said: "I've had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years.

"I've been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future."

Rajan has said being asked to host is a "dream come true".

He said in a statement: “Being asked to host my favourite TV programme is dream-come-true territory. I have watched University Challenge obsessively for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music, and inspirational contestants.

“It’s the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa.

“I am very conscious that in the late, great Bamber (Gascoigne) and that giant of British culture, Jeremy, I have vast shoes to fill. With his immense intellect, authority, and respect from students and viewers alike, Jeremy hands over a format, and show, as strong as ever.

“I won’t stop thinking today about my late, beloved Dad, whose devotion to education brought him to England, whose love of knowledge I imbibed as a kid, and whose belief in the noble challenge of university so shaped my life.

“I’ll devote my first Starter for 10 to him – and to the millions of quiz fiends who, like me, love those rare occasions when they know the answer before the students do.”