It's Results Day! Thousands of students in England and Wales are receiving the grades that will determine their next steps.

Whether you are getting your results by post, text or email - the big day can be equally nerve-wracking.

And if the wait is over, you may now be looking to make decisions about next steps. If university is your plan, you may have held off until this day.

What is UCAS clearing?





Clearing is how universities and colleges fill up spaces on their courses. You can apply via clearing until October 18, so long as you do not hold an offer from another university.

"Your grades are important, but they don't define you."



Catch up on our latest Facebook Live where we were joined by our panel of experts who shared their advice and tips to help you prepare for results day.



You can use Clearing if:

you’re applying after 30 June

you didn’t receive any offers (or none you wanted to accept)

you didn’t meet the conditions of your offers

you've paid the multiple choice application fee of £26.50

you’ve declined your firm place using the ‘decline my place’ button in your application

How to apply for university using UCAS clearing?





Using the UCAS search tool you will be able to see what courses are still available.

Before you add a Clearing choice in your application, you need to call the university and give them your Clearing number (you can find this in your application), and Personal ID, so they can look it up.

When speaking to the university, UCAS recommends doing the following:

Ask if they'd accept you – they might reconsider you (maybe for the same course) even if you applied to them earlier in the year.

Get informal offers over the phone – maybe from a variety of universities and colleges – then decide which one you want to accept.

Ask about accommodation options – is there any on-campus?

Take a look around the campus – if you have the time, it's the best way to see what a university/college is like – most will be happy to meet you and show you around. Alternatively, see if they have a virtual tour or a virtual open day.

You can then add the Clearing choice on your application once you have permission from the university or college.

This counts as you definitely accepting the offer, so if they confirm, it'll show as an acceptance on your 'Choices' page in your application.

Want to know more about Clearing? Visit the UCAS help page to find out more.