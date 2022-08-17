Thousands of students across the country will be receiving their A-Level results today as months of waiting finally comes to an end.

Some students will be able to celebrate their results with free food at major restaurants across the UK while others may not be happy with the results they have been given.

Some may decide to appeal or even resit certain exams to boost thier grade, here is everything you need to know about that process.

What should students do if they are unhappy with their final grades?

Pupils in England who want to appeal against their grade must first request that their school or college reviews whether an administrative or procedural error was made.

Each school or college will set their own deadlines by which students must ask them to review a grade.

If the school or college rules no error was made, then students can escalate the appeal to the exam boards, which their school or college is expected to submit on their behalf.

The exam board will review your result and change the grade if they agree it’s wrong. It could be re-marked above or below the original grade.

If the grade doesn't change after review, then you or your school might have to pay for the review.

Last year the deadline to appeal was September 17, but this year is yet to be confirmed so you will need to make sure you check any deadlines with exam boards.

Can students resit an exam if they do not like their results?

Students in England who are unhappy with their A-level or GCSE grades will have the opportunity to take exams in the autumn.

AS and A-level exams will be held in October, while GCSE exams will take place in November and December.

The higher grade will count for applicants who wish to take an autumn exam.