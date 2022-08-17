The wait is finally over as thousands of students receive their A-Level results today.

Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will learn their results for A-Level, AS level, Level 3 Certificate, Functional Skills and Level 3 Extended Project.

And to celebrate their results, students are being offered free food from major restaurant chains across the UK.

If you want to celebrate with friends with some free grub, you will be spoilt for choice on results day.

When is A Level results day?





A Level results will be released on Thursday, August 18, results slips can be given to students from 8am on the day.

Where you can get free food on results day

A number of restaurants across the country are offering deals to students, here is a list of places you can celebrate with a meal.

Nando’s free food results day

Nando’s is giving away free chicken to students receiving their A-Level and GCSE results this year.

The chicken chain is bringing back its popular Results Day Dash for 2022 with Peri-Peri offers for youngsters collecting their results.

On the day students will be able to take advantage of getting a ¼ chicken or starter dish free of charge on the big day.

To claim the free food students will need to show their ID and their results when visiting their local Nando’s as well as spend over £7.

The deal will also be available to those collecting BTEC results as well as Scottish Highers and National 5s in Scotland.

To find your nearest restaurant, you can use the Nando’s restaurant locator.

The promotion will run from 11am until 11pm on both results days and is valid to claim both in restaurants and as collection orders. For full details head to the Nando’s website.

Pizza Express near me

Pizza Express is giving away free dough balls to students visiting restaurants on results day in 2022 across the UK while stocks last.

To claim the deal, students will need to bring proof of their results either in paper form or on email.

To find the nearest restaurant to you, visit the Pizza Express website.

Las Iguanas results day

Las Iguanas is once again offering free churros to students with a sweet tooth on results day.

A spokesperson said: “Whatever your results, we’ve got three churros with your name on them!

“Just head to your nearest Las Iguanas with ID and proof of your results and you’ll soon be tucking in to cinnamon-sugar dusted churros, served with your choice of chocolate ganache or dulce de leche dips for dunking.”

To find your nearest restaurant, head to the Las Iguanas website.

Frankie & Benny's results day

Students can get their hands on a free pizza at Frankie & Benny's. The chain is offering those celebrating their results a free 10" San Francisco style sourdough margherita pizza, or the vegan option.

The pizza usually worth £8.90 will be absolutely free if students show their UCAS results as awell as purchase a soft drink. Prices start at £3 meaning a saving of up to £5.90.