Netflix has introduced us to the new Addam's family in the first family portrait ahead of the new series.

The streaming platform released a first look at Tim Burton's revamped series on Tuesday ( and not Wednesday!) evening.

Fans couldn't get enough of the teaser image which showcased an iconic black and white snap of the quirky macabre family in the upcoming show 'Wednesday'.

Here's everything we know about the Netflix remake including release date rumours and what viewers have in store.

First Look at Netflix's Wednesday Addam's Family series

Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family



Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/OJIKVxJlbg — Netflix (@netflix) August 16, 2022

Fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts of the new cast.

One user wrote:"Luis Guzman was born to play Gomez! I am excited for this one."

Another person added:"Wednesday: Finally the big dream of seeing Tim Burton directing a project linked to the Addams Family comes to life! Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones are beautiful!!"

A third posted: "Fingers crossed that this will be good. I love the Addams family!"

While a fourth wrote:"omg catherine zeta-jones like morticia i think she born for that character."

The original Addam's Family comic, series and films

Fans were first introduced to the kooky family classic in comic form which was first published in The New Yorker magazine in the 1930s.

This is when we first met parents Gomez and Morticia, their children Wednesday and Pugsley as well as all the beloved ( and bizarre!) extended family from Uncle Fester to Cousin Itt and not forgetting the disembodied hand, Thing.

Over the years, the family has seen various reincarnations including the 1964 US TV series, followed by animated versions in 1973 and 1992.

Perhaps the most successful of the family franchise were the 1991 and 1993 films The Addams Family and Addams Family Values.

Later in the 1990s, we were treated to a full live-action series called The New Addams Family.

It hasn't been that long since the family got a makeover either with two animated films released in 2019 and 2021 starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler and more.

The family has also taken to the stage in its time with a musical adaptation which also centres on Wednesday and her struggles.

Netflix's Tim Burton Addam's Family cast

Netflix has confirmed that its new series will star the following:

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday

Luis Guzmán as Gomez

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley

The original Wednesday actor Christina Ricci will also be returning but this time as a brand new character.

There are very few details about what her role in the new series will be.

Joining the cast will be Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay and Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems among others.

What is the new Addam's Family about?





Netflix has described Wednesday as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

The description teases: “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

When is Netflix's new Addam's Family release date?





Netflix is yet to confirm an exact release date for Wednesday.

However, it is expected to arrive on the platform in Autumn and with the release of the teaser image, it can't be that much longer.