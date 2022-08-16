The BBC has announced Jeremy Paxman will step as the host of TV quiz University Challenge after more than 28 years in the role.

The 72-year-old became the second host of the long-running show in 1994 with his last episode to be broadcast next summer.

Jeremy Paxman illness

The news comes after the former Newsnight presenter revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last year.

In a statement he said: "I've had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years.

"I've been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future."

Peter Gwyn, Executive Producer of University Challenge, said: "Jeremy has been our presenter, colleague and friend for twenty-eight years, and everyone on the University Challenge production team will miss him greatly.

“He'll be sorely missed too by both our audience and by the generations of students who've relished the chance to pit themselves against him in more than a thousand matches."

This year University Challenge celebrates 60 years of being Britain’s longest running quiz show. A special documentary will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Monday 29 August at 9pm.

The BBC said a new host will be announced later this week.