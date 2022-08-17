Gardening is a great way to relax and enjoy some ‘me’ time, and if you’re looking to transform your garden or even just pick up a new hobby, YouGarden has all the tips and tricks you need.

If you want to get your garden ready for winter, we’ve explained everything you need to know for planting bedding.,

What is winter bedding?





Winter bedding plants are plants that can add colour to your garden for a season.

Bedding is the temporary planting of fast-growing plants into flower beds. They create beautiful, colourful displays during the spring, summer or winter.

(Canva)

They are great for a temporary, seasonal display.

When should I plant winter bedding?





The perfect time to plant your winter bedding is in Autumn. By planting then, they will take over your summer plants and will provide new flowers for you to enjoy in the winter months.

Be sure to remove any old bedding plants and compost them to allow any new flowers to bloom. If planting in pots, remember to replace the compost.

This Ultimate Winter Bedding Collection from YouGarden can be planted between August-November and you can enjoy the beautiful blooms from October all the way through Until April.

How to plant winter bedding

To plant these, you must choose a position in full sun or semi-shade on any fertile, moist, well-drained soil.

You must ensure to keep them well watered (but not waterlogged) until established - during the winter. Be sure to avoid over-watering and don't allow water to sit in the crown as this may cause the plants to rot in cold conditions.

Finally, deadhead spent blooms to encourage more flowers.

