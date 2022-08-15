Schools across the UK are reportedly considering a three-day week in the autumn term as they struggle with the rising energy costs and paying teacher’s wages.

Head teachers are holding “crisis meetings” during the summer holidays with boards of governors ahead of pupils returning to school in September.

The costs of running a schools are rising well above schools budgets and teacher pay rises in September will only add to the pressure.

Some schools will see an expected 300 per cent rise in energy costs, reports The Telegraph.

Headmaster of Southend High School for Boys in Essex, Dr Robin Bevan, said: “If a four-day week is not already being planned, it will certainly be being considered” by some schools.

A chief executive of one of the leading academy trusts in the country, who did not want to be named said: “Shorter school days, fewer after school clubs and enrichment opportunities and draconian restrictions on energy usage will become a reality for all trusts and the situation is particularly challenging for smaller trusts and standalone schools.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: “We recognise that schools – much like the wider economy – are facing increased costs, including on energy and staff pay.

“Our schools white paper set out our expectation that the school week should last a minimum of 32.5 hours – the current average – for all mainstream state-funded schools. Thousands of schools already deliver this length of week within existing budgets and we expect current funding plans to account for this.”