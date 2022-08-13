Rail operators have released timetables for reduced services on Saturday, when members of the train drivers’ union Aslef go on strike.

Although the walkout directly affects just nine companies, others have warned that the knock-on effect could cause significant disruption.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said on the action: "We don’t want to go on strike – strikes are always a last resort – but the companies, and the government, have, I’m afraid, forced our hand.

"We don’t want to inconvenience passengers because our friends and families use public transport, too, because we believe in building trust in the railways in Britain, and because we don’t want to lose money by taking industrial action."

Significant disruption is expected across the rail network (PA)

Aslef will mount picket lines outside railway stations, with officials saying they expect continuing support from the public despite the impact of the action.

August 13 rail strike timetables

Avanti West Coast

All services across Avanti West Coast routes have been cancelled.

Chiltern Railways

The company is “strongly” advising customers to avoid travelling unless they have to, given a knock-on effect from other operators.

Busy trains, short-notice cancellations and delays are all thought to be likely.

A reduced service of one train per hour is running on the Aylesbury Vale Parkway – Marylebone route between noon and 8pm.

CrossCountry

CrossCountry will not run any services on Saturday.

Gatwick Express

Although its drivers are not striking, services are likely to be “impacted” given industrial action on London Overground and Southeastern.

Great Western Railway

A limited service will operate between Bristol Temple Meads – London Paddington, Reading – Oxford and Reading – Basingstoke.

Timetables will start later and finish earlier than normal.

Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has asked customers to avoid travelling with their “heavily reduced and disrupted” service.

One train per hour will run in each direction between London – Norwich, London – Colchester, Southend Victoria – Liverpool Street, and Liverpool Street – Stansted Airport.

Many services are set to be running on a reduced timetable or not at all (PA)

Heathrow Express

All Heathrow Express services have been cancelled.

Hull Trains

A “significantly reduced” timetable is running, consisting of one service to and from King’s Cross.

London North Eastern Railway

No trains are running north from Edinburgh Waverley, while southbound trains are restricted to one every two hours.

No trains are running north from Leeds, while just one train is running south to London King’s Cross.

One northbound train per hour is running from King’s Cross, while one northbound and one southbound train is running every two hours from Newcastle.

London Northwestern Railway

No London Northwestern Railway services are running.

Northern

Although services are running as normal, strikes affecting other operators could make trains busier than normal.

Southeastern

All Southeastern services have been cancelled.

Southern

Southern drivers are not involved in Aslef’s strike, but services may be “impacted” given disruption on London Overground and Southeastern.

Stansted Express

Stansted Express has advised customers to avoid travelling on Saturday.

One train each way is running between Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street every hour.

Engineering work means there will be a bus during the journey between Waltham Cross and Harlow Town.

Transport for Wales

Although not directly affected by strikes, services are likely to be hit by the reduced timetable of other operators.

Customers have been advised to avoid non-essential travel between Carmarthen – Newport, Cardiff – Lydney, Shrewsbury – Wolverhampton, and North Wales Coast, since trains are expected to be busy.

West Midlands Railway

No West Midlands Railway services are running on Saturday.