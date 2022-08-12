Former Top Gear presenter James May was rushed to hospital following a 75mph crash into a wall.

The 59-year-old had been filming Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour when the incident is said to have occurred.

Appearing alongside fellow hosts Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, the TV presenter is reported to have been taking part in a drag-style race against his fellow hosts.

James May injured following crash

May has reportedly suffered a broken rib but has since been given the all-clear following a brain scan and X-rays.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, a source said: ““It looked extremely worrying at first.

“Jeremy and Richard were concerned about their mate and the paramedics swooped in quickly.

“As ever on a shoot of this scale, medical staff are waiting in the wings in case — as they did here — things go horribly wrong.

“James smashed his head quite hard in the impact and was bloodied by it.

“He was complaining about pain in his back and neck.

“He broke at least one rib and was quite shaken by it.”

Clarkson and Hammond were said to have left him in hospital to carry on with the trip before May joined them after being given the all-clear a day or so later.