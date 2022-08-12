A health warning has been shared with every man in the UK ahead of scorching temperatures this weekend.

The Met Office has issued an extreme weather warning for Thursday onwards with highs of around the mid-30s.

High temperatures will also be seen in Scotland and Northern Ireland as some parts of the UK will be hotter than parts of the Caribbean.

But the extreme heat has sparked a health warning to men in particular.

The warning comes after research found the risk of melanoma skin cancer in men is 219% higher.

Six men a day die of the deadly disease (1,400 a year) with health chiefs warning men are 69% more likely to die from the disease.

Men have been urged to take sun safety seriously with rates surging since the 1970s.

Skin cancer warning to UK men amid heatwave

Chief executive of Cancer Research, Michelle Mitchell, said: “These figures showing that six people die of melanoma every day in the UK really drive home the importance of sun safety.

"We all need to take steps to protect ourselves from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple your risk of skin cancer."

She added: “This weekend remember to spend some time in the shade, cover up with clothing and regularly apply sunscreen with at least SPF 15 and 4 or 5 stars.

"And if you notice any unusual changes to a patch of skin or nail, don’t put off telling your doctor.

"In most cases it’s not cancer, but if it is, an early diagnosis can make all the difference.”