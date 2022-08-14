Sean Bean and Nicola Walker lead the cast of the latest drama on the BBC called Marriage, which looks at a married couple struggling to deal with changes in their lives.
The story follows couple Ian (Bean) and Emma (Walker) who after returning from a holiday in Spain have to get used to the ways in which their career prospects have radically diverged since Ian was made redundant.
Alongside this further development has to be taken into account when their daughter gets a new boyfriend.
The drama comes from writer Stefan Golaszewski, who is also known for writing the sitcoms Him & Her and Mum.
When will BBC's Marriage be on TV?
The first episode of Marriage will air at 9pm on Sunday, August 14 on BBC One with the second episode following on Monday, August 15 at the same time.
There will be four episodes in total, with the third episode airing at the same time on Sunday, August 21 and the final one likely airing on Monday, August 22.
BBC's Marriage full cast list
- Sean Bean as Ian
- Nicola Walker as Emma
- Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Jamie
- James Bolam as Gerry
- Miles Barrow as Mark
- Kath Hughes as Claire
- Chantelle Alle as Jessica
- Christopher Pizzey as Eric
- Jack Holden as Adam
