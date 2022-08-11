Strictly Come Dancing’s thirteenth celebrity contestant has been confirmed for this year’s lineup.

Hamza Yassin, a wildlife cameraman and presenter, will be taking to the dance floor this year.

The official BBC Strictly Twitter account announced his appearance on August 11 via the social media platform.

From Countryfile to CBeebies, presenter Hamza Yassin is swapping the wilds of Scotland for the glitter of #Strictly! ✨



👉 https://t.co/8wVLr2gRha @HamzaYassin3 pic.twitter.com/CWefyIo3xp — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2022

Sudanese-born Scot Yassin is one of the hosts of the BBC’s Animal Park and a guest presenter on Countryfile.

The 32-year-old is also known to younger viewers as Ranger Hamza on the CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk.

After being announced on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Afternoon Show, he said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.

“I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.

“My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970’s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ‘til you make it!”

Yassin joins 12 other confirmed celebrities including Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh, singer and Hits Radio host Fleur East, former England footballer Tony Adams and more.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.