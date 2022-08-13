Drivers have been warned to check their vehicle's tyres this weekend ahead of driving in the heatwave, as it could cause cracks or tyre pressure to go up.

The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning for the weekend, with some places in the UK expected to reach highs of 35C-36C.

Car selling site GoodBye Car has offered advice on what to look out for in the current conditions.

Allan Weir, Manager at GoodBye Car said “Heat can cause your vehicle's tyre pressure to expand, with every 10°C increase your tyre pressure goes up, so it is essential to check your tyre pressure throughout the day.

“Not only this but over-inflated tyres can lose traction on roads and can cause uneven wearing, which can make your vehicle unsafe not only for you but also for other drivers."

Tyre pressure can be increased in hot temperatures (Canva)

Another aspect motorists should pay attention to is tyre cracks. Small cracks on the tread of the tyre are a sign of normal wear and tear, however, deeper cracks could be a sign that the tyre needs replaced and may mean there's a risk of the tread separating from the rest of the tyre.

GoodBye Car have also given advice on how to check vehicle tyre health before you set off.

Ways to check your vehicle tyres

Where to find your tyre pressure

Tyre pressures can be found in your vehicle's handbook, are usually stamped on the sill of the driver's door, and can sometimes be found inside your fuel cap.

Check the load of your vehicle

There will be different settings for fully loaded vehicles, so please remember to check these in your vehicle handbook, especially if carrying extra passengers or any additional weight, i.e. luggage.

Check your tyres' PSI or Bar

The tyre PSI (pound-force per square inch) or Bar (1 bar is equal to 14.5038 PSI) can be checked using a tyre pressure gauge. These can be bought to keep in your car at all times, or can be used at petrol stations.

Set your tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

In November 2014 it became law for every new passenger vehicle to have a TPMS before being sold.

Some vehicles manufactured in 2015 have a built-in TPMS, where the owner can set the tyre pressure for their vehicle. If your tyre pressure falls below the setting, you will be notified to add more pressure.