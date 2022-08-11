Fleur East has been confirmed as the twelfth celebrity contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The 34-year-old singer and Hits Radio host also appeared on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2018.

She said: “I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line-up. I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.

“It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my father who loved it so much. Unfortunately my dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit.

“I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”

East returned to The X Factor in 2014, competing as a solo artist and finishing runner-up. She has since released two albums.

She has also been a presenter on the last three series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and host of ITV gameshow The Void.

East co-hosts Hits Radio Breakfast and news of her upcoming Strictly appearance was revealed on the station.

Fleur East performs at V Festival in 2016 (PA)

She joins a line-up that includes Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh and more.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.