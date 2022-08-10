Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 line up is being gradually revealed with contestants being announced via social media.

Today, August 10, the BBC show announced that Molly Rainford will be taking to the dancing floor this year.

You might recognise Molly from Britain’s Got Talent as she became a finalist of the show in 2012 at age 11.

The singer and actress is also known for her appearances on CBBC as she plays an intergalactic pop superstar in Nova Jones.

Speaking about her dancing debut, the 21-year-old said: “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part.

“I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing.”

Rainford said she would let fate decide which professional dancer she was paired with but would be “happy with any pro” because everyone “is amazing.”

“I am going to start from scratch, let my partner teach me and guide me,” she said on Newsround.

On Instagram, she added: “I already know it’s gonna be an experience of a lifetime & I can’t wait to meet the rest of the @bbcstrictly family I’ll be sharing it with. Get me to the dance floor.”

Molly went on to study at the Sylvia Young Theatre School before gaining the lead role as an intergalactic pop superstar in hit CBBC show Nova Jones, which is to return for a second and third series.

She joins a Strictly line-up of Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

You can get to know all the celebrities in Strictly's 2022 line up in our explainer here.