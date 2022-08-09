It's almost time to take to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom once again and understandably viewers are desperate to see the glitterball glamour up close.

The buzz for the 2022 series is already underway with the BBC confirming new contestants every day for the past week.

The live studio audience will have a front-row seat to the 20th series hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

As in previous years, there is a random draw for tickets to make the allocation as fair as possible and you can apply now.

Shirley, Craig, Motsi, Anton… We can’t wait to welcome back our fabulous #Strictly Judges for 2022! pic.twitter.com/uwbMquiuMA — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) May 19, 2022

Registration for the exciting Professional Dancers Pre-Record (on Wednesday, August 24) as well as for this year's Launch Show has already closed.

The Launch Show is being recorded in advance of the live shows on Wednesday 7 September.

Successful applicants have been guaranteed admission but only to their chosen date and tickets cannot be transferred to another date or a person who's not named on the ticket.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tickets for the live audience

If you missed out on the Professional Pre-Record and the launch show, don't despair!

Tickets for the main series will be allocated in a separate random draw at a later date.

If you were lucky enough to secure Pre-Record or Launch Show tickets, you can still enter the random draw for tickets for the live shows.

The live shows are filmed on Saturday evenings at Elstree Film and Television Studios in Hertfordshire.

Keep up to date on your latest chance to sit in the Strictly audience and check out the current cast list ahead of this year's series.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this Autumn.