Ellie Taylor has been revealed as the ninth contestant in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up.

Taylor, 38, joins an already star studded line up of celebs from the Hear’Say singer and Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh to BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show regular, Richie Anderson.

Viewers will recognise Taylor from her side-splitting routines on the BBC's The Mash Report, Dave's Late Night Mash or her appearances on panel shows like 8 of 10 cats, Mock The Week and more.

Who is Ellie Taylor?

Ellie started her career on ITV's Show Me The Money going on to write and perform five stand-up comedy shows, one of which, Cravings, streamed on Netflix as part of Comedians of the World.

Speaking about joining the Strictly Come Dancing cast, Ellie Taylor said: "Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!"

She added: "At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"

More recently, viewers will recognise her as a co-host on Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down as well as her role in Apple TV’s multi-award-winning comedy series Ted Lasso.

Her debut book, My Child and Other Mistakes, also became a Sunday Times bestseller in 2021.

Ellie is also working on two brand new projects including a Channel 4 show with the working title You Won’t Believe This and she is set to co-host Cheat alongside Danny Dyer, which is coming to Netflix very soon.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 cast so far

These are the Strictly Come Dancing contestants confirmed for the 2022 series so far:

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this Autumn.