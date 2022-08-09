Paul O'Grady has shocked fans after sharing the news that he would be stepping down from his popular BBC Radio 2 Show.

The star of TV and Radio hosted the show for 14 years, but in a post shared by the station it has been revealed that he will be leaving the show in just a few days.

O'Grady will host his last Radio 2 show on Sunday, August 14, making it just a few days since the news of his departure was officially announced.

In the post shared by the BBC station it said: "We’re sad to say that after 14 years on Sunday afternoons, Paul O’Grady has decided to leave Radio 2.

"We wish Paul the very best of luck and hope to work with him again in the future."

Whilst the Birkenhead performer said, "I’ve loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years and I’m going to miss my listeners as well as the fun I’ve had with my producer Malcolm Prince, but I feel that now is the right time to go."

The show first took to the air in 2009 with a weekly timeslot on Sunday and he even hosted a very popular Christmas Day special.

The BBC has said O'Grady's last show will have all the popular features including the Lost TV Theme, the Thank You Letter of the Week and an unexpected playlist.

Following the star's last show, comedian Rob Beckett will host a show from Sunday, August 21 for a 13-week run.

The BBC added that future plans for the slow will be announced at a later date.

Fans of O'Grady's show have shared the shock, taking to social media, with one fan saying: "Such sad news to be losing such a joyous programme which really makes Sunday evening bearable. @malprin is a diamond and must be protected at all costs."

Another said: "Shame another unexpected giant of #BBCRadio2 throws in the towel, its been a brilliant 14 years. Thank You. @PaulOGradyShow."

The news of O'Grady's departures is one of many for BBC Radio 2, after several big names including Steve Wright, Tony Blackburn, Vannessa Feltz and Craig Charles all shared they would be leaving the station.