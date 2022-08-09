Love Island may be off our screens but it seems like the drama has continued as bombshell Remi Lambert has released an Instagram post accusing Luca and Jacques of “bullying” behaviour.

Throughout his time in the villa, Luca had come under public backlash for his treatment of Tasha. Many viewers on social media called the behaviour bullying.

However later in the series, Luca apologised for his behaviour and made up with Tasha.

Remi's Instagram post about Luca and Jacques

In the Instagram post, Remi draws attention to Luca and Jacques’s livestream where they mocked his rapping after a fake account commented.

He wrote: “never joined their live so I didn’t comment actually. A fake account called remilamb0 did. Don’t know why these guys have such a problem with me, clearly got some serious issues they need to sort out.”

Remi recently spoke out about his experience in the Love Island villa, calling the treatment a “clear sign of bullying”.

He continued: “Don’t know why they wasn’t kicked out for their behaviour to be honest. It’s not banter, it’s clear signs of bullying.

“I wish everyone could see all of the crap I went through. There’s 24 hours in a day and yous only seen like about 3-5 10 second clips of me out of the whole day, so you could never tell what was truly happening.

“Jacques said bad things about my appearance and the way I speak, whilst Luca was encouraging it. After about 3 strikes from Jacques I told him I won’t be speaking to him anymore in the villa. Later on he tried apologising to me but like 10 minutes after he started with the snide comments again. I’ve tried to avoid this guy multiple times but he always ends up starting again. I don’t know when it will stop.

“Worst person to represent mental health and ADHD campaigns. He’s still out here mocking not just me but other islanders too. You’d think with such a big platform they would use it to promote peace, but they’re using it to troll and they’re loving the attention. Immature.

“These guys are not role models or good people. They have not once thought about my mental health. If I wasn’t soo strong minded I could’ve done something stupid to myself by now, but they don’t care at all.

“I want justice.”

The post saw comments from Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill, writing “go off” and then “Isn't one of them supposed to be working on themselves?”

Jacques left the Love Island villa after struggling with mental health and deciding he needed to get out for his own good. He wrote on social media after his exit that he needed “to take responsibility” for his actions and work on himself.

Luca made it to the final, coming in second place with partner Gemma, losing out to the winner couple Ekin-Su and Davide.