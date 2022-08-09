Motorists could face fines of up to £5,000 for forgetting to pack their sunglasses as the Met Office issues an extreme heat warning for later this week.

Scorching temperatures are set to return this week as the Met Office issued an amber heat alert.

The Met Office said temperatures over coming days will not be as extreme as the record-breaking heat in July when the thermometer climbed above 40C, however it is still likely to rise into the low to mid-30s in central and southern parts of the UK.

Outside the hottest areas, much of England and Wales and south-east Scotland could see temperatures widely in the high 20s, with a chance of a few spots seeing temperatures into the low 30s, the Met Office said.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will also see temperatures in the high 20s and could reach official heatwave criteria by Friday, the forecasters said.

New Highway Code rules you should know in 2022

Highway Code Rule 97 amid Met Office heatwave warning

As Brits prepare for the hot weather, Rule 97 of the Highway Code states drivers who fail tp properly prepare for the sun could be hit with a major fine.

The rule states: "The clothing and footwear you choose to wear whilst you are driving must not prevent you from using the controls in the correct manner."

On top of this, Rule 237 of the Highway Code specifically highlights “hot weather” and states drivers should slow down or pull over if "dazzled by bright sunlight", suggesting drivers should wear sunglasses on a bright day.

The offence could land driver a £100 on the spot fine and three points on their driving licence. Drivers who challenge the fine and lose could see the fine increased to as much as £5,000 depending on the severity of the offence.

Andrew Jervis from ClickMechanic, said: “Many will welcome a few days of sun, but it could spell disaster for unprepared motorists. We all have a responsibility to drive with care and attention, and we need to be on alert for anything that can affect our ability to do that.

“Sun glare is often tricky to drive with as it can affect how we perceive the road conditions, while an unexpected short burst of light from behind a cloud can really harm our ability to see.

“It can be worse when the roads are wet after a rainy spell, with sunlight reflecting off puddles and into our eyes.

“It’s important to be on guard for the adverse effects of sun glare while driving, whether this is through wearing sunglasses, removing any shiny objects from the dashboard or lowering the sun visors.”