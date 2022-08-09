Modern British parents are the most lenient in history, new research has revealed.

The results showed modern parenting styles are more lenient than previous generations, with more than half (52 percent) agreeing they take a relaxed approach to raising their children, with very few or inconsistent rules.

This is a stark contrast to the previous generation, with two thirds (66 percent) of parents claiming that their own parents took a strict and clear approach to rules when they were growing up.

Modern parents want ‘quality time’ with children

Modern parents also feel as though they show more love and affection to their children, according to the research. Picture: Canva

In day-to-day life, more than half (53 percent) of modern parents are more relaxed about what their children eat and drink than their own parents were, whilst two in five (42 percent) don’t expect their children to help with household chores.

Instead, modern British parents are focussed on spending time with their children and supporting them emotionally.

In fact, more than two thirds of modern parents believe they make more effort to spend quality time with their children (70 percent) than their parents did with them.

Parents also feel as though they show more love and affection to their children (68 percent) and insist on more family activities than their own parents did (63 percent). As a result, over two thirds (68 percent) feel their children can be more open and honest with them than they could be with their own parents.

New research suggests modern parents are more likely to spend quality time with their children. Picture: Canva

This is reflected in parents’ actions, with the research highlighting some stark differences between the generations.

Whilst previous generations were more likely to support their children practically, by teaching their children to ride a bike (54 percent), buying ingredients for home economics at school (46 percent), and mending damaged clothing (43 percent), modern parents are more likely to spend quality time with their children. For instance, they are twice as likely to do arts and crafts at home (61 percent) and play imaginative games (54 percent) with their children than their parents.

Modern parents ‘uncomfortable’ leaving children with grandparents

These significant differences between parenting styles are reflected in the fact that almost a third of modern parents (31 percent) feel uncomfortable with their own parents looking after their children.

Lars B Andersen, Managing Director at My Nametags, said: "At My Nametags we speak to parents and grandparents every day.

“We were interested to find out how parenting has changed throughout the generations because we know that life has changed so drastically in the last 30 years.

“Whilst there may be fewer rules in place, it doesn’t mean that modern parents are hands-off. Instead, families today prioritise spending quality time together and developing children’s soft skills.”

