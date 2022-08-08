Netflix users were reporting issues with the streaming platform on Monday evening.

Streamers were left unable to watch their favourite films and show, use the app or navigate its catalogue.

According to Down Detector, issues started at 5.52 pm with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

Problems with the platform were recorded across the UK on Down Detector including London, Cambridge and Manchester.

Of the problems reported, 69% related to problems with video streaming while 23% related to problems with the app.

A further 8% of problems were linked to Netflix's website.

According to the heat map, the worst affected areas are Cambridge and London.

Netlfix has confirmed that the outage, writing on its website: "We are currently experiencing issues streaming on some devices.

"We are working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Netflix 'This title is not available to watch instantly' error code meaning

User profiles on Netflix. Credit: PA

If an error code appears on your screen that reads: 'This title is not available to watch instantly', it can mean the following.

Netflix suggests that "it often means the data stored on your device needs to be refreshed."

You can do this by either updating your app or signing out of your account.

