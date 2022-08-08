While most students will be using the summer holidays to relax, A Level and GCSE students will find it a little more difficult to chill out.

After sitting their exams in June, the first full examinations since the start of the pandemic, the long wait for results day began.

So, if you’re picking up results this month, here’s everything you need to know about when they will be released and how they will be scored.

Students who sat exams in June will receive their results in August. Picture: PA

When is A Level results day 2022

A Level results will be released on Thursday, August 18, along with results for AS level, Level 3 Certificate, Functional Skills and Level 3 Extended Project.

Results slips can be given to students from 8am on the day.

When is GCSE results day 2022

GCSE results 2022 will be released the week after A Levels on Thursday, August 25.

Also released the same day will be results for the AQA Certificate, Entry Level Certificate, FCSE and Project.

Again, students can be given results from 8am.

Grade boundaries 2022

On the day of the results, grade boundaries for 2022 will be released on the main AQA website at 8am.

Grade boundaries show the minimum number of marks you need for each grade and are published on results day.

The AQA website states: “Once all exam papers have been marked, grade boundaries are set by senior examiners and assessment experts.

“It’s not until after all the marking has been completed that it’s possible to see how difficult students found the paper (for example, compared to previous years) and so take this into account when setting the boundaries.

“This means that a student who performed at a certain level should get the same grade regardless of which year they sat the exam.”

GCSE grading system explained

A numerical grading system was introduced in schools in 2014 by Michael Gove who was Education Secretary at the time.

The move was made to make GCSE’s more challenging with an emphasis on exams rather than coursework over a two-year period.

Here's how the new numerical grading system compares to the old style letter grades:

GCSE grading system explained. (Ofqual)

GCSE results day deals

Each year on results day, certain restaurants offer free food to those collecting their grades.

And whether using the offer to celebrate or commiserate, it's always nice to receive free stuff.

Making a move early, the first place to confirm their results day deal will be returning for 2022 is popular chicken shop Nandos.

Fans of Peri Peri chicken can get a free starter or quarter chicken as long as they show their results to a member of staff at the counter.

It’s yet to be seen who else will be offering similar special offers but it is likely several will be following suit in the coming days and weeks.