Tyler West has been revealed as the seventh contestant in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up.

It's almost time to take to the Strictly ballroom once again and we must admit we can't wait to return to the glamour of the glitterball.

West joins an already star studded line up of celebs from the Hear’Say singer and Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh to BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show regular, Richie Anderson.

Viewers will recognise West as the host of weekday afternoons on KISS, for which he was nominated for a prestigious ARIA for Best New Presenter in 2020.

West got his start in broadcasting working in children’s television where he presented various programming across CBBC.

He has also hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia and the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

Last year, he launched his first BBC Three series, co-hosting Flat out Fabulous as well as becoming the host of The MTV Movie Show.

Speaking about joining the Strictly cast, Tyler West said: “I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp.

"It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone.

"It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this Autumn.