Matt Goss has been revealed as the eighth contestant in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up.

Goss, 53, joins an already star studded line up of celebs from the Hear’Say singer and Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh to BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show regular, Richie Anderson.

Viewers will recognise Goss from his days as the frontman of the group BROS and their debut album Push which went platinum seven times.

Since leaving the band, Goss has had continued success as a solo artist and is even about to release his solo album, The Beautiful Unknown.

Speaking about joining the Strictly Come Dancing cast, Matt Goss said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

The singer announced the news on ITV’s This Morning and joked that he is “eating everything that’s favourable to Spandex” ahead of making his debut on the dancefloor.

He added that he was encouraged to join the show now as he feels it is time for him to “come home”, saying: “I’ve been almost reclusive.

“I come in (to the country), I work and go back to America. I just thought ‘You know what, it’s time for me to come home, just do something completely out of my comfort zone’.

“I’m quite shy off stage. I just have to face all those demons and just learn.”

In the last decade, Matt has had a record-breaking residency on the Las Vegas strip where he has received the revered “Icon Award”.

The singer has even been given his own “Matt Goss Day” on August 8 which is the date of his late mother’s birthday.

The cult classic documentary: After the Screaming Stops, was nominated for three BAFTA’s which resulted in a win.

It also won the BBC “Moment of the Year” and a National Television Award, to name a few.

On top of that, Goss is also a best-selling author with new books on the way.

Even more of a triple threat, Goss is turning to acting and is about to star in the lead role in an upcoming psychological thriller movie, Cobbler Killer Stranger.

But time will tell if has the moves for the ballroom...

