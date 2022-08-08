Cats are the second most popular pet in the UK, after their four-legged foes of course.

According to the 2021 Cats and Their Stats report from Cats Protection, there are an incredible 10.8 million pet cats in the UK, with 26% of households owning at least one kitty.

According to the charity, Covid-19 contributed to this number with 7% of owners saying they got a cat for a reason directly linked to the pandemic, such as being furloughed or generally spending more time at home.

In time for International Cat Day today, CasinoTop10.net commissioned research looking at YouGov data, uncovering Top 10 cat breeds in the UK.

Top 10 cat breeds in the UK

The online casinos company compiled the list based on how many respondents had a favourable opinion on the cat breed, along with how well known the breed is, using the percentage of the respondents who have actually heard of it.

Here’s who came out on top:

Bengal British Shorthair Siberian Ragdoll European Shorthair Himalayan Ragamuffin Maine Coon Russian Blue Cheetoh Cat

Bengal cat

Topping the list is the Bengal. This hybrid of domestic cats inherited its appearance from the Asian leopard cat, which is also where the Bengal part of the name comes from.

Despite its wild ancestry, this is a very tame breed that easily attaches itself to its owner. Although Bengal cats are trainable, their curiosity makes them very active which is why they are so fun to play with.

British Shorthair cat

In second place is the British Shorthair. According to the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy (GCCF), this is the most popular pedigree cat in the UK.

This gentle breed is perfect for families, but it also tolerates being left alone for up to three days. However, it is important to keep them active because of their muscularity.

With its broad chest and a well-developed muzzle, the British Shorthair was the inspiration for the famous illustration of the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland.

Siberian cat

The Siberian cat came in third place. These cats, made for the rough Siberian winters, have a water-resistant triple coat that comes in various colours and different patterns.

Siberians are highly intelligent and they enjoy learning tricks and playing fetch. They are said to have a fascination with water, which can result in them dropping their toys in their water bowl or being very drawn to bathtubs.

Ragdoll cat

Ragdoll cats are fourth. Famous for their striking blue eyes, Ragdolls have a pointed coat, meaning that their extremities have a darker colour then their much paler body.

The breed is slow maturing, reaching their full size and weight at four. Ragdolls are often referred to as puppy-like cats because of their personality.

They have a tendency to follow their owner around and they are generally laid back, with a high tolerance of other pets.

European Shorthair cat

In fifth comes the European Shorthair cat. With their easy personality and easy grooming requirements, they are the perfect fit for those with no previous experience with cats.

They are very adaptable to new environments and are ideal for families with small children and other pets.

Although they are friendly and love to please their owner, they can be shy and timid around strangers. European Shorthairs come in a remarkable range of eye colours, and they can be odd-eyed, usually with one eye blue and the other green or amber.