British holidaymakers you have been warned - eating or drinking behind the wheel in Cyprus could land you with an €85 fine.

Unlike the UK, consuming anything while driving is illegal on the Mediterranean island – even a sip of water could see you in trouble with the law.

Something to bear in mind if you are planning on taking to the road on your summer holiday.

Tourists not paying fines picked up in Cyprus

According to In-Cyprus, many tourists who do pick up a fine aren’t paying them anyway.

The website states as much as 10% of extrajudicial fines issued to rental cars by the police and 22% of extrajudicial fines issued by the municipalities are not paid. From 2015 to 2019 almost 20,000 of the penalties were issued to tourists who have disappeared.

In fact, the situation is said to be so bad, Cyprus Transportation Minister Giannis proposed a bill in parliament to tackle the problem, with one solution put forward being to make the car rental contract obligate both parties if a fine is issued during the rental of the vehicle.

Is it illegal to eat or drink and drive in UK?





Eating or drinking behind the wheel is not a specific offence in the UK although the police could prosecute you for careless driving if you are not in proper control of the vehicle, which could land you with an on-the-spot fine of £100 and three penalty points.